Mexico's Pemex posts narrower first quarter loss

MEXICO CITY, April 28 Mexican national oil company Pemex on Thursday reported a 62 billion peso ($3.6 billion) loss in the first quarter, hit hard by slumping crude prices and falling oil output.

It marked Pemex's 14th consecutive quarterly loss, though it was 38 percent smaller than the 100.5 billion peso loss the company made in the same quarter a year earlier.

Revenue in the January-March period was 225 billion pesos, down from nearly 280 billion pesos a year earlier, the company said in a filing with the Mexican stock exchange. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Dave Graham)

