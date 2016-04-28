Mexico's Pemex posts narrower first quarter loss

BRIEF-Citigroup credit card delinquency and charge-off rate for December
* Citigroup Inc C.N - credit card charge-offs 2.53 percent in December versus 2.92 percent in November - sec filing
MEXICO CITY, April 28 Mexican national oil company Pemex on Thursday reported a 62 billion peso ($3.6 billion) loss in the first quarter, hit hard by slumping crude prices and falling oil output.
It marked Pemex's 14th consecutive quarterly loss, though it was 38 percent smaller than the 100.5 billion peso loss the company made in the same quarter a year earlier.
Revenue in the January-March period was 225 billion pesos, down from nearly 280 billion pesos a year earlier, the company said in a filing with the Mexican stock exchange. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Dave Graham)
* Citigroup Inc C.N - credit card charge-offs 2.53 percent in December versus 2.92 percent in November - sec filing
* Harwood capital llp reports 5.9 percent passive stake in inspired entertainment inc as of dec 23, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2iDPN9K Further company coverage:
Jan 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc head of global compliance Alan Cohen is stepping down.