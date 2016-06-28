版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 28日 星期二 22:44 BJT

Mexico's Pemex says has shut catalytic plant at top refinery

MEXICO CITY, June 28 Mexico's state-owned oil company Pemex said on Tuesday that it has ordered a "preventative shut down" of the catalytic unit at its Salina Cruz refinery due to smoke detected at the plant.

The refinery is the company's largest with a capacity to process 330,000 barrels of crude per day. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐