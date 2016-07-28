版本:
Mexico's Pemex posts 2nd-qtr 2016 loss of 83.5 bln pesos

MEXICO CITY, July 28 Mexican national oil company Pemex said on Thursday losses narrowed in the second quarter to 83.5 billion pesos ($4.6 billion) from 84.6 billion pesos in the year-ago quarter.

($1 = 18.2575 pesos at end of June) (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle and Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein)

