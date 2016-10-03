Mexico's Pemex issues $4 bln in bonds, makes debt swap

MEXICO CITY Oct 3 Mexican state oil company has issued $4 billion in bonds and done a debt repurchase worth $1.5 billion as part of a plan to strengthen its finances, Chief Financial Officer Juan Pablo Newman said on Monday.

Newman told reporters in Mexico City the two bonds worth $2 billion each would have maturities of seven and 31 years. The company also swapped $1.6 billion in debt, he added. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez)