Mexico's Pemex issues $4 bln in bonds, makes debt swap

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
MEXICO CITY Oct 3 Mexican state oil company has issued $4 billion in bonds and done a debt repurchase worth $1.5 billion as part of a plan to strengthen its finances, Chief Financial Officer Juan Pablo Newman said on Monday.
Newman told reporters in Mexico City the two bonds worth $2 billion each would have maturities of seven and 31 years. The company also swapped $1.6 billion in debt, he added. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.