Mexico to benefit from oil output cut - finance minister

MEXICO CITY Nov 30 Mexican Finance Minister
Jose Antonio Meade said on Wednesday that any crude production
cut by OPEC would be positive for Mexico's finances and the
health of state oil company Pemex after an agreement by
producers to curb output.
"It was becoming clear that there could be an accord, I'm
not sure that it was reached, I don't know the details, but if
it is the case then it's good news (for Pemex and Mexico's
finances)," Meade told reporters at an event in Mexico City.
Earlier, OPEC agreed its first limit on oil output since
2008 after Saudi Arabia said it was prepared to accept "a big
hit" on production and agree to arch-rival Iran freezing output
at pre-sanctions levels.
Mexico is not an OPEC member.
(Reporting by Roberto Aguilar)