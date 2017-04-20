Pemex plans hydrogen plant tie-ups at Madero,Cadereyta refineries

WASHINGTON, D.C., April 20 Mexico's state-owned
oil and gas company Pemex plans to form alliances for hydrogen
plants at its Madero and Cadereyta refineries that could be
ready by the end of the year, Pemex chief executive Jose Antonio
Gonzalez said.
Earlier this month, Gonzalez said Pemex was eyeing hydrogen
plant tie-ups for certain refineries, without naming which ones.
In February, Pemex said it will partner with France's Air
Liquide SA to operate an existing hydrogen plant and build a
second one at its Tula refinery.
"We're going to do the same with two more, definitely Madero
and Cadereyta," Gonzalez said in an interview in Washington late
on Wednesday, just ahead of the IMF-World Bank spring meetings
in Washington.
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper)