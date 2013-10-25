版本:
Mexico's Pemex posts steep loss in third-qtr

MEXICO CITY Oct 25 Mexican state oil monopoly Pemex posted a sharp loss for the third quarter, the company said on Thursday in a filing with the Mexican stock exchange.

Pemex said it lost 39.12 billion pesos ($2.98 billion) during the July to September period, compared with a year earlier profit of 24.54 billion pesos ($1.87 billion).
