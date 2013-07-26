版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 26日 星期五 20:56 BJT

Mexico's Pemex posts $3.8 bln loss in second quarter

MEXICO CITY, July 26 Mexican state oil monopoly Pemex on Friday posted a loss of 49 billion pesos ($3.8 billion) in the second quarter, widening its losses from the same period a year earlier.

Revenues during the April-June period were 393.2 billion pesos, the company said.
