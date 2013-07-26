Mexico's Pemex posts $3.8 bln loss in second quarter

UPDATE 2-China anti-graft body probing chief insurance regulator
* Xiang is most senior financial regulator under probe to date
MEXICO CITY, July 26 Mexican state oil monopoly Pemex on Friday posted a loss of 49 billion pesos ($3.8 billion) in the second quarter, widening its losses from the same period a year earlier.
Revenues during the April-June period were 393.2 billion pesos, the company said.
* Xiang is most senior financial regulator under probe to date
DUBAI, April 9 Iran's top security body is still reviewing the Iran Petroleum Contract (IPC) model, Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying on Sunday, as the contracts aimed at attracting foreign investors appear to face fresh delays.
* HK home prices up 364 pct since 2003, incomes up just 61 pct