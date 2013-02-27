版本:
Mexico's Pemex posts wider fourth-quarter loss

MEXICO CITY Feb 27 Mexico's state oil monopoly Pemex on Wednesday reported a wider fourth-quarter loss.

Pemex said its loss widened to 26.878 billion pesos ($2.1 billion) compared to 15.662 billion pesos in the year-earlier quarter.
