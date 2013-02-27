Mexico's Pemex posts wider fourth-quarter loss

BRIEF-Primo Water Corp says resolution of contingent liabilities
* Primo Water Corp says announces resolution of contingent liabilities
MEXICO CITY Feb 27 Mexico's state oil monopoly Pemex on Wednesday reported a wider fourth-quarter loss.
Pemex said its loss widened to 26.878 billion pesos ($2.1 billion) compared to 15.662 billion pesos in the year-earlier quarter.
* Primo Water Corp says announces resolution of contingent liabilities
* Futures down: Dow 48 pts, S&P 6.25 pts, Nasdaq 11.5 pts (Adds details, updates prices)
* Chico's FAS, Inc. declares cash dividend of $0.0825 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: