CORRECTED-Mexico's Pemex evacuates hospital unit after short-circuit

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to remove references to arson)

MEXICO CITY Feb 16 Mexico's state-owned Pemex oil monopoly evacuated a unit of its Cadereyta hospital in the eastern state of Nuevo Leon after a short circuit produced smoke, which did not cause injuries, the company said on Saturday night.

The incident, described in a tweet from Pemex, came just weeks after an explosion in Pemex's Mexico City headquarters killed at least 37 people. Authorities have said the blast was likely caused by a gas leak, but they are still investigating. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Peter Cooney)