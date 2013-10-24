Pemex sees petrochemical production up 25 pct with energy reform

MEXICO CITY Oct 24 Mexico's state oil and gas
monopoly Pemex expects petrochemical output rising 25 percent to
10 million tonnes annually if a sweeping energy overhaul is
approved, the company said on Thursday.
Pemex said on its Twitter page that current
petrochemical output would rise from 8 million tonnes with the
reform, expected later this year.
The company's petrochemical production totaled 13.2 million
tonnes in 2010 but has slid ever since, according to official
company data.
In August, President Enrique Pena Nieto proposed a broad
energy reform that aims to reverse a nearly decade-long slide in
crude oil output by luring major investments with new
constitutional and contractual arrangements.
The reform would allow more private sector participation in
petrochemical sector and other downstream activities, where
analysts see significant potential for growth.