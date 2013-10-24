版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 25日 星期五 03:45 BJT

Pemex sees petrochemical production up 25 pct with energy reform

MEXICO CITY Oct 24 Mexico's state oil and gas monopoly Pemex expects petrochemical output rising 25 percent to 10 million tonnes annually if a sweeping energy overhaul is approved, the company said on Thursday.

Pemex said on its Twitter page that current petrochemical output would rise from 8 million tonnes with the reform, expected later this year.

The company's petrochemical production totaled 13.2 million tonnes in 2010 but has slid ever since, according to official company data.

In August, President Enrique Pena Nieto proposed a broad energy reform that aims to reverse a nearly decade-long slide in crude oil output by luring major investments with new constitutional and contractual arrangements.

The reform would allow more private sector participation in petrochemical sector and other downstream activities, where analysts see significant potential for growth.

