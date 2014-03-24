Mexico's Pemex asks to keep 83 pct of 2P reserves

BRIEF-Amyris makes develomental progress in its healthy sweetener product technology
* Amyris Inc - made significant progress in development of its healthy sweetener product technology and expects industrial production to occur in 2018
MEXICO CITY, March 24 Mexico's state oil company Pemex has asked to keep 83 percent of its proven and probable reserves under a landmark energy overhaul that will open the way to more private investment, the government's oil regulator said on Monday.
Pemex has asked to keep fields where it already has production operations or where it has invested in exploration, the National Hydrocarbons Commission said in a statement posted on its website.
It is only asking to keep rights to 31 percent of "prospective resources," the statement said, giving up the remainder to be auctioned off by the government to private companies.
Earlier on Monday, Pemex board member Fluvio Ruiz told Reuters that Pemex has asked to keep ultra-deep water exploration areas in the Perdido Fold Belt and the Lakach gas field project. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera)
* Keryx Biopharmaceuticals - additional medicare Part D plan sponsor has added auryxia to medicare Part D plan formularies, effective June 1, 2017
* Says company also announced its updated guidance for 2017, including Q2 of 2017