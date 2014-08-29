版本:
Mexico's Pemex says sees avg crude output 2.4 mln bpd in 2015

MEXICO CITY Aug 29 Mexico's state oil giant Pemex on Friday forecast its crude oil output would average 2.4 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2015 versus an expected average of 2.35 million bpd this year.

Pemex last week lowered its crude oil output forecast for 2014 as it sought to measure its production more accurately.

The company said the revised figures aimed to strip out increasing amounts of water mixed into its older oil fields and other "distortions" that inflated reported crude output in the past. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez)
