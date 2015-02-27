Mexico's Pemex says only sees oil output increase in 2016

BRIEF-GDI Integrated Facility Services posts Q1 revenues of $243.3 million
* GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. releases strong financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017
MEXICO CITY Feb 27 Mexico's state-owned oil company Pemex said on Friday it expected to maintain its crude output levels during 2015, and only increase them next year.
Earlier on Friday, Pemex reported its ninth consecutive quarterly loss, hurt by a slump in the price of oil and a slide in the Mexican peso against the dollar. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez)
* GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. releases strong financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017
* Harmony merger corp says expects to report a net loss of about $182,000 for quarter ended march 31, 2017 versus net loss of $156,000
* Senvest capital reports results for the quarter ended march 31, 2017