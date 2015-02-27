版本:
Mexico's Pemex says only sees oil output increase in 2016

MEXICO CITY Feb 27 Mexico's state-owned oil company Pemex said on Friday it expected to maintain its crude output levels during 2015, and only increase them next year.

Earlier on Friday, Pemex reported its ninth consecutive quarterly loss, hurt by a slump in the price of oil and a slide in the Mexican peso against the dollar. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez)
