Pemex announces shallow water oil and gas discoveries in Gulf of Mexico

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, June 10 Mexican state-run oil and gas company Pemex said on Wednesday it had made major shallow water oil and gas discoveries in the southern Gulf of Mexico believed to hold around 350 million barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Pemex's Chief Executive Emilio Lozoya said the new discoveries could generate 200,000 barrels per day worth of oil production relatively quickly. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)

