UPDATE 2-Pemex confirms Gulf oil platform accident, impact unclear

(Adds Pemex confirmation of accident, cause of incident and no
reports of injuries)
By Ana Isabel Martinez and Lizbeth Diaz
MEXICO CITY, June 22 Mexico's state-run oil
company, Pemex, confirmed on Monday there was an accident on an
oil platform at one of its major operations in the southern Gulf
of Mexico, but added any impact on output remained unclear.
The company said the accident was caused by an oil and gas
leak and three workers performing routine inspections had been
evacuated. It said there were no reports of any injuries on the
platform, which was uninhabited and operated
remotely.
Local media said there was an explosion and a fire on the
platform.
The platform, Akal-H, is part of the Akal field complex, one
of the most productive areas within Cantarell, which in the late
1970s was one of the world's top producing oil fields.
The Akal field produced an average of 177,000 barrels per
day (bpd) last year, down sharply from the 2.04 million bpd
produced at the peak in 2004, according to Pemex data.
The explosion is the third high seas incident at Pemex this
year after an accident on an offshore maintenance rig - also in
the southern Bay of Campeche and first reported by local paper
Tabasco Hoy - killed two workers in May.
On April 1, at least four people died in a fire at another
platform in the Abkatun Pol Chuc complex, which temporarily hurt
production in the area.
Mexico's oil regulator is preparing to tender 14 nearby
shallow water oil fields next year in the first installment of a
major oil sector opening finalized last month.
(Writing by Alexandra Alper and David Alire Garcia; Editing by
Simon Gardner and Andre Grenon)