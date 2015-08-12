UPDATE 1-Fire in gas pipe in northern Mexico kills 5 - Pemex

(Recasts with five people killed, details, paragraphs 1-4)
MEXICO CITY Aug 11 Five people were killed
after a Pemex gas pipe burst into flames on the
outskirts of the industrial city of Monterrey in northern Mexico
on Tuesday, the state oil giant said on Twitter.
A blow from a piece of machinery belonging to a contractor
caused the blaze, the company tweeted. The fire was still
burning but was "under control."
The five people killed were employees of the contractor,
Pemex said without identifying the firm.
Pemex said it cut off the flow of gas to the pipe section
where the fire occurred in Garcia, a municipality in the state
of Nuevo Leon, after it detected a rapid loss of pressure.
Nemak, the auto parts unit of Mexican
conglomerate Alfa, said in a statement personnel from
its nearby plant had been evacuated even though the blaze
occurred outside its installations.
(Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento and Alexandra Alper; Editing by
Leslie Adler and Paul Tait)