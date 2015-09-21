版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 22日 星期二 00:17 BJT

Mexico's Pemex reports fire at Tula refinery, says no output impact

MEXICO CITY, Sept 21 Mexico's state-owned oil company said on Monday that it is dealing with a fire at its Tula refinery, and added the incident had not impacted output but one worker was injured.

The company said in a post on its Twitter page that the fire occurred at the refinery's Hidros 1 plant. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)

