UPDATE 3-Mexico's Pemex loses nearly $10 bln in 3rd-qtr, 12th loss in row

MEXICO CITY Oct 28 Mexico's state-run oil
company Pemex reported a steep third-quarter loss on Wednesday
of 167.5 billion pesos ($9.9 billion), well over double the 60
billion pesos loss in the same period last year, hurt by low oil
prices and a weaker Mexican peso.
It was Pemex's 12th consecutive quarter in the red.
Pemex said crude output for the quarter was down 5.5
percent, and natural gas production dropped nearly 1.7 percent.
Crude exports jumped 10 percent from a year earlier to total
1.206 million barrels per day (bpd), but the crash in crude
prices offset the higher export volume.
The average price of Mexico's mix of crude exports for the
quarter was $41.75 per barrel, down nearly 54 percent from the
same quarter last year.
Total sales for the July-September period were 313 billion
pesos, with earnings before earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) 119 billion pesos, Pemex
said in a statement.
Pemex said it had reached a deal with its union to reduce
the company's massive pension liability, much of which the
government will absorb.
The company did not detail how it will reform pension
benefits for current and future employees, a condition set by a
major energy reform finalized last year. It said specifics would
be announced in the next few days.
Executives said in an earnings call the company hopes to
boost near-term output via more than a dozen first-ever joint
ventures with private producers expected to be signed next year.
Pemex, struggling to turn around a decade-long slump in
crude oil output, said production averaged 2.26 million bpd
during the quarter.
Pemex imports about half the gasoline consumed in Mexico,
and the weakening Mexican currency added to those peso costs.
Mexico's peso has depreciated 26 percent since the
third quarter last year.
Pemex's crude oil production next year is expected to remain
near current levels, at between 2.2 million and 2.3 million bpd
in 2016.
Output has dropped a third since hitting peak production of
3.4 million bpd in 2004.
In one bright spot in the quarterly results, Pemex's tax
bill dipped by half to 99.6 billion pesos ($5.9 billion).
The energy reform approved by Mexico's Congress last year
ended the decades-long monopoly enjoyed by Pemex and opened the
sector to private producers in hope of luring new investment.
($1 = 16.933 pesos at end-September)
(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter and David Alire Garcia;
Editing by Simon Gardner, W Simon and David Gregorio)