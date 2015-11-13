Pemex contractor dies after fall at refinery

MEXICO CITY Nov 12 A Pemex contractor fell to
his death while working on a catalytic plant at a refinery in
the central state of Guanajuato, the national oil company said
on Thursday.
Pemex said the man, a worker of the contracting
firm Atzco, was given immediate medical attention but had no
vital signs by the time he arrived at a hospital. The company
did not provide further details.
Pemex has one of the highest injury and fatality rates among
oil companies, according to the International Association of Oil
and Gas Producers.
