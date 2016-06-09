Mexico's Pemex says fighting crude leak from pipeline in Tabasco

MEXICO CITY, June 9 Mexican state run oil company Pemex on Thursday said it was working to contain a crude leak in a duct running from its Tokal 1 well to the city of Cunduacan in the Gulf state of Tabasco and that it had closed other wells in the area.

Pemex said in a statement that military forces and local police had shut down part of a nearby highway and that it was analyzing the causes of the incident. (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)