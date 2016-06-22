Mexico's Pemex on alert for any new road blockades at top refinery

MEXICO CITY, June 22 Rowdy teacher protests in
southern Mexico have caused delays and bottlenecks in
transporting fuel from the country's top refinery in Salina
Cruz, and state oil giant Pemex is on alert for new roadblocks,
a company official said on Wednesday.
Blockades on Tuesday caused long lines of tanker trucks
unable to transport fuels for hours.
Late last week, Pemex warned that road blockades by
protesters could cause the facility's storage tanks to reach
their limits and potentially force the company to shut the
refinery, Pemex's biggest with a capacity to process 330,000
barrels of crude per day.
"There's a problem with our storage capacity," the Pemex
official said, asking not to be named because of company policy.
He said the transport of waste and refined products had only
been temporarily affected so far.
A key highway used by the refinery to transport nearly all
of the gasoline and diesel it produces has been specifically
targeted in the past week by one of the most combative factions
of Mexico's CNTE teachers union, a tactic often used to apply
pressure and exact concessions from the government.
"This is a serious problem," the Pemex official said.
On Tuesday morning, members of CNTE's Section 22 in Oaxaca,
fierce opponents of a 3-year-old government education reform,
successfully cut off access to a highway known as the Carretera
Transistmica, forcing dozens of tanker trucks to idle for hours.
A stretch of the smaller, coastal highway 200 also was
blocked, although both blockades were later dismantled.
These and other roadways also were temporarily shut down
last week before police were able to clear them of protesters in
deadly clashes that marked some of the worst CNTE-related
violence in months.
