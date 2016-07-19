版本:
Pemex says Cadereyta refinery shut down due to water problem

MEXICO CITY, July 19 Mexico's state-owned oil company Pemex said on Tuesday that its Cadereyta refinery in the north of the country has been shut down due to low water pressure from a nearby river that supplies the facility's boilers. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Dave Graham)

