Pemex's Cadereyta refinery still partially shut down

MEXICO CITY, July 21 Various parts of Pemex's Cadereyta refinery remained shut down on Thursday, as the Mexican oil company sought alternatives to reestablish the water supply for its boilers, a spokesman said, adding that fuel supply was guaranteed.

On Tuesday, Pemex said the refinery in the northern state of Nuevo Leon had been shut down due to low water pressure from a nearby river that supplies the facility's boilers.

The Pemex spokesman said it was unclear when the refinery, which can process up to 275,000 barrels of oil per day, would come back online, but added that there would be more news later on Thursday.

Pemex would be willing to move gasoline inventory from other parts of the country, or import fresh supplies, in order to guarantee fuel supply, the spokesman said.

Pemex has six refineries in Mexico which can process up to 1.6 million barrels a day.

Mexico imports more than half of the gasoline it needs. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez; Writing by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Paul Simao)