UPDATE 2-BAT agrees to buy Reynolds for $49 billion
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds shares, analyst reaction)
(Adds detail on restarting production, background)
MEXICO CITY, July 25 Mexico's state-owned oil company Pemex said on Monday its Cadereyta refinery partially restarted operations on Sunday, allowing it to resume production.
The refinery in the northern state of Nuevo Leon has started producing gasoline, said a Pemex official who declined to be identified, citing company policy.
Cadereyta, one of Pemex's six domestic refineries, can process up to 275,000 barrels of crude oil per day.
It was shut down last Tuesday following what the company described as a shortage of water needed to supply the plant's boilers.
The prospect of a prolonged shutdown prompted the company begin evaluating the need for additional imports to compensate for lost production at the facility, which so far this year has averaged about 66,000 bpd of Pemex's Magna gasoline and 41,000 bpd of ultra low sulfur diesel. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez and David Alire Garcia; Editing by Richard Chang)
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds shares, analyst reaction)
SYDNEY, Jan 17 The deep-sea search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 ended on Tuesday without any trace being found of the plane that vanished in 2014 with 239 people on board, the three countries involved in the search said.
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain will not seek a Brexit deal that leaves it "half in, half out" of the EU, Prime Minister Theresa May will say on Tuesday in a speech setting out her priorities for divorce talks which indicates she is prepared to leave the single market.