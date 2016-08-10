版本:
TABLE-Mexico's Pemex sets Sept Maya price for international buyers

MEXICO CITY, Aug 10 Mexican state-owned oil
company Pemex revised its September term pricing
formulas for crude oil shipped to customers in the Americas,
Europe and the Far East, the company said on Wednesday.
    The following table lists the adjustments to price constants
for the company's international buyers:
    
       
   DESTINATION       AUG CONSTANT      SEPT CONSTANT
 ----------------  ----------------   ---------------
     AMERICAS                                
 Maya crude              -1.45             -2.60
                                      
 Isthmus crude           -0.75             -0.75
                                      
 Olmeca crude            -0.10             -0.10
                                      
                                             
  U.S WEST COAST                             
 Isthmus crude           -3.10             -3.10
                                             
      EUROPE                                 
 Maya crude              -4.10             -5.40
                                      
 Isthmus crude           -2.85             -3.35
                                      
 Olmeca crude            -2.35             -2.10
                                             
     FAR EAST                                
 Maya crude             -10.20            -10.90
                                      
 Isthmus crude           -2.65             -3.80
                                      
 ----------------  ----------------   ---------------
 

       
FORMULAS (K IS PEMEX CONSTANT):
MAYA: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Fuel Oil 3%) + 0.10 (Louisiana 
Light Sweet + Brent dated) + K 
    
ISTHMUS: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet) +0.20 
(Brent dated) + K
    
OLMECA: 0.333 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet+Brent 
dated) + K 
    
OLMECA EUROPE: Brent Dated +  K
    
*MAYA W. COAST: 0.333 (West Texas Intermediate + Alaskan North
Slope + Kern River) + K 
    
*Pemex suspended Maya crude exports to the U.S. West Coast in
2008, and as such has suspended the use of the formula.

 (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)

