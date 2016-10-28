Mexico's Pemex posts narrower 3rd-qtr loss

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 15
DUBAI, Jan 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MEXICO CITY Oct 28 Mexico's state-run oil company Pemex reported a narrower 118.36 billion peso ($6.1 billion) third-quarter net loss on Friday, the company said in a statement, as it continues to suffer from low prices and steep budget cuts.
It was Pemex's 16th consecutive quarter in the red.
The company lost 167.5 billion pesos in the same period last year.
($1 = 19.3820 pesos at the end of September) (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc on Saturday and reactivated an old account.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.