Mexico's Pemex posts narrower 3rd-qtr loss

MEXICO CITY Oct 28 Mexico's state-run oil company Pemex reported a narrower 118.36 billion peso ($6.1 billion) third-quarter net loss on Friday, the company said in a statement, as it continues to suffer from low prices and steep budget cuts.

It was Pemex's 16th consecutive quarter in the red.

The company lost 167.5 billion pesos in the same period last year.

($1 = 19.3820 pesos at the end of September) (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)

