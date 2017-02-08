TABLE-Mexico's Pemex adjusts crude pricing formulas for March

MEXICO CITY, Feb 8 Mexican state-owned oil company Pemex revised its March term pricing formulas for crude oil shipped to its international customers, the company said on Wednesday. The following table lists the adjustments to price constants in the Americas, the U.S. West Coast, Europe and the Far East: DESTINATION FEB CONSTANT MARCH CONSTANT AMERICAS Maya crude -4.75 -4.20 Isthmus crude 2.15 2.15 Olmeca crude 2.65 2.65 U.S WEST COAST Isthmus crude -3.10 -2.95 Maya crude -6.40 -6.40 EUROPE Maya crude -6.30 -5.40 Isthmus crude -3.95 -3.35 Olmeca crude -2.70 -2.40 FAR EAST Maya crude -9.70 -9.40 Isthmus crude -3.20 -2.75 FORMULAS (K IS PEMEX CONSTANT): MAYA: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Fuel Oil 3%) + 0.10 (Louisiana Light Sweet + Brent dated) + K ISTHMUS: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet) +0.20 (Brent dated) + K OLMECA: 0.333 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet+Brent dated) + K OLMECA EUROPE: Brent Dated + K (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)