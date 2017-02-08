版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 9日 星期四 02:03 BJT

TABLE-Mexico's Pemex adjusts crude pricing formulas for March

MEXICO CITY, Feb 8 Mexican state-owned oil
company Pemex revised its March term pricing formulas
for crude oil shipped to its international customers, the
company said on Wednesday.
    The following table lists the adjustments to price constants
in the Americas, the U.S. West Coast, Europe and the Far East:
    
       
 DESTINATION       FEB CONSTANT       MARCH CONSTANT
                                      
 AMERICAS                                            
 Maya crude                    -4.75            -4.20
                                      
 Isthmus crude                  2.15             2.15
                                      
 Olmeca crude                   2.65             2.65
                                      
                                                     
  U.S WEST COAST                                     
 Isthmus crude                 -3.10            -2.95
 Maya crude                    -6.40            -6.40
                                                     
 EUROPE                                              
 Maya crude                    -6.30            -5.40
                                      
 Isthmus crude                 -3.95            -3.35
                                      
 Olmeca crude                  -2.70            -2.40
                                                     
 FAR EAST                                            
 Maya crude                    -9.70            -9.40
                                      
 Isthmus crude                 -3.20            -2.75
                                      
 
FORMULAS (K IS PEMEX CONSTANT):
MAYA: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Fuel Oil 3%) + 0.10 (Louisiana 
Light Sweet + Brent dated) + K 
    
ISTHMUS: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet) +0.20 
(Brent dated) + K
    
OLMECA: 0.333 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet+Brent 
dated) + K 
    
OLMECA EUROPE: Brent Dated +  K
    

 (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐