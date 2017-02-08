TABLE-Mexico's Pemex adjusts crude pricing formulas for March

Rayonier to buy Tembec for $807 mln including debt
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
MEXICO CITY, Feb 8 Mexican state-owned oil company Pemex revised its March term pricing formulas for crude oil shipped to its international customers, the company said on Wednesday. The following table lists the adjustments to price constants in the Americas, the U.S. West Coast, Europe and the Far East: DESTINATION FEB CONSTANT MARCH CONSTANT AMERICAS Maya crude -4.75 -4.20 Isthmus crude 2.15 2.15 Olmeca crude 2.65 2.65 U.S WEST COAST Isthmus crude -3.10 -2.95 Maya crude -6.40 -6.40 EUROPE Maya crude -6.30 -5.40 Isthmus crude -3.95 -3.35 Olmeca crude -2.70 -2.40 FAR EAST Maya crude -9.70 -9.40 Isthmus crude -3.20 -2.75 FORMULAS (K IS PEMEX CONSTANT): MAYA: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Fuel Oil 3%) + 0.10 (Louisiana Light Sweet + Brent dated) + K ISTHMUS: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet) +0.20 (Brent dated) + K OLMECA: 0.333 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet+Brent dated) + K OLMECA EUROPE: Brent Dated + K (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)
May 25 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain operator, reported a 13.8 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge.
CHICAGO, May 25 Best Buy Co Inc, the No. 1 U.S. electronics retailer, reported an unexpected rise in first-quarter comparable sales on Thursday, helped by demand for gaming and mobile products.