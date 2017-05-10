版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 11日 星期四 00:34 BJT

TABLE-Mexico's Pemex sets June Maya price for international buyers

    MEXICO CITY, May 10 Mexican state-owned oil
company Pemex           revised its June term pricing formulas
for crude oil shipped to international buyers, the company said
on Wednesday.
    The following table lists the adjustments to price constants
in the Americas, the U.S. West Coast, Europe and the Far East:
    
       
   DESTINATION       MAY CONSTANT      JUNE CONSTANT
 ----------------  ----------------   ---------------
     AMERICAS                                
 Maya crude              -1.60             -1.60
                                      
 Isthmus crude           +2.40             +2.40
                                      
 Olmeca crude            +2.90             +2.90
                                      
                                             
 U.S WEST COAST                              
 Maya crude              -5.15             -5.15
 Isthmus crude           -1.50             -1.50
                                             
      EUROPE                                 
                                      
 Maya crude              -2.95             -2.45
                                      
 Isthmus crude           -1.40             -1.40
 Olmeca crude            -1.20             -1.20
                                             
     FAR EAST                                
 Maya crude              -9.40             -9.40
                                      
 Isthmus crude           -2.70             -3.10
                                             
   
FORMULAS (K IS PEMEX CONSTANT):

    MAYA: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Fuel Oil 3%) + 0.10 (Louisiana
Light Sweet + Brent dated) + K 
    
ISTHMUS: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet) +0.20 
(Brent dated) + K
    
OLMECA: 0.333 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet+Brent 
dated) + K 
    
OLMECA EUROPE: Brent Dated +  K
    
MAYA W. COAST: 0.333 (West Texas Intermediate + Alaskan North
Slope + Kern River) + K 
    

 (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐