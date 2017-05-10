TABLE-Mexico's Pemex sets June Maya price for international buyers

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
MEXICO CITY, May 10 Mexican state-owned oil company Pemex revised its June term pricing formulas for crude oil shipped to international buyers, the company said on Wednesday. The following table lists the adjustments to price constants in the Americas, the U.S. West Coast, Europe and the Far East: DESTINATION MAY CONSTANT JUNE CONSTANT ---------------- ---------------- --------------- AMERICAS Maya crude -1.60 -1.60 Isthmus crude +2.40 +2.40 Olmeca crude +2.90 +2.90 U.S WEST COAST Maya crude -5.15 -5.15 Isthmus crude -1.50 -1.50 EUROPE Maya crude -2.95 -2.45 Isthmus crude -1.40 -1.40 Olmeca crude -1.20 -1.20 FAR EAST Maya crude -9.40 -9.40 Isthmus crude -2.70 -3.10 FORMULAS (K IS PEMEX CONSTANT): MAYA: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Fuel Oil 3%) + 0.10 (Louisiana Light Sweet + Brent dated) + K ISTHMUS: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet) +0.20 (Brent dated) + K OLMECA: 0.333 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet+Brent dated) + K OLMECA EUROPE: Brent Dated + K MAYA W. COAST: 0.333 (West Texas Intermediate + Alaskan North Slope + Kern River) + K (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit