Six Pemex workers injured in ammonia plant accident

MEXICO CITY, June 21 Six workers at Mexican state oil monopoly Pemex were injured in an accident at a water cooling tower in an ammonia plant in eastern Mexico, the company said on Friday.

Staff were carrying out maintenance on a turbine at the tower in the Cosoleacaque petrochemical complex in the Gulf state of Veracruz when a connecting part broke off, injuring the workers, Pemex said in a statement.

The accident did not cause any toxic emissions or fire, and work continued as usual, the company added.

Pemex said the workers received immediate attention from on-site medics before being transferred to a Pemex hospital in Minatitlan. The workers suffered various bruises.

The firm said it would investigate what caused the incident.