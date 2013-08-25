Mexico's Pemex fined $50 mln for market abuse -regulator

MEXICO CITY Aug 25 Mexico's state-owned oil
monopoly, Pemex, must pay a $50 million fine for forcing gas
stations to transport fuel in tankers operated by its own
unionized staff, the country's competition regulator said on
Sunday.
The practice violates the country's competition law and has
forced gasoline stations to pay an extra 1 billion pesos ($77
million) for transport each year, said Mexico's competitiveness
commission, which imposed the 653.2 million-peso fine.
Mexico's constitution gives Pemex the exclusive right to
sell wholesale gasoline.
However, the company "is abusing its market power" by
forcing gas stations that have already purchased the fuel to buy
transport services from union workers, at a 50 to 67 percent
markup, the commission said.
Opposition lawmakers say rules give the powerful Pemex union
an unfair advantage over contracts for certain services and that
this opens the door to corruption.
Mexico's president, Enrique Pena Nieto, presented an energy
reform this month aimed at luring foreign investment and
boosting dwindling production at Pemex, proposing
companies share in the profit rather than simply provide
services for a fee.
The proposal, if approved by Congress, would be the biggest
overhaul of Mexico's energy sector since the government
expropriated U.S. and British oil companies in 1938, but some
analysts say it may not go far enough to entice investors.