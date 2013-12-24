版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 24日 星期二 08:20 BJT

Mexico oil output dips in November, exports edge up

MEXICO CITY Dec 23 Mexico's Pemex produced 2.513 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil in November, down 1 percent from the previous month, the state-run oil monopoly said on Monday.

Exports in November rose a slight 0.6 percent from October to 1.2 million bpd, according to data posted on Pemex's website.

Mexico's crude output has fallen by about one quarter since hitting a peak of 3.4 million bpd in 2004.

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto last week signed into law a radical reform of the country's energy market, ending a 75-year oil and gas monopoly in the hope of attracting major investments to increase production.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐