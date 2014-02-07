Mexico Pemex production chief Morales resigns - CEO tweet

EMA panel recommends nod for Sanofi, Regeneron's arthritis drug
April 21 A European Medicines Agency panel said on Friday it recommended granting marketing approval to Sanofi and Regeneron's experimental drug to treat rheumatoid arthritis.
MEXICO CITY Feb 7 In a major leadership shakeup for Mexico's national oil company Pemex, the company's exploration and production chief Carlos Morales has resigned, the company's CEO Emilio Lozoya said in a tweet on Friday.
Morales, head of Pemex's exploration and production arm since 2004, has stepped down for "personal reasons" and will be replaced on an interim basis by the division's planning head, Gustavo Hernandez, a Pemex spokesman said.
The change comes after President Enrique Pena Nieto last year pushed through a major overhaul of the state energy sector to open it up to foreign oil majors, but the change was not expected to mark a shift in the company's policies.
April 21 A European Medicines Agency panel said on Friday it recommended granting marketing approval to Sanofi and Regeneron's experimental drug to treat rheumatoid arthritis.
* Bristol-Myers Squibb receives positive CHMP opinion recommending approval of Opdivo (Nivolumab) for the treatment of patients with previously treated locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma, a type of bladder cancer
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 When Gokul Gunasekaran was offered a full scholarship for a graduate program in electrical engineering at Stanford University, he saw it as the chance of a lifetime.