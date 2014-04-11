Boiler explodes at Mexico's Madero refinery, output unaffected

MEXICO CITY, April 11 A boiler at Mexico's Ciudad Madero refinery exploded on Friday because of excessive pressure, but there were no injuries and production was not affected, state-owned oil company Pemex said on its Twitter page.

The Francisco I. Madero refinery in Ciudad Madero, located in the northeastern state of Tamaulipas, can process as much as 190,000 barrels per day of crude, which makes it the smallest of Pemex's six domestic refineries. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia. Editing by Andre Grenon)