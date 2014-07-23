版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 23日 星期三 21:43 BJT

Mexico's Pemex says work halted at Ciudad Madero refinery due to blaze

MEXICO CITY, July 23 Mexican state oil giant Pemex said on Wednesday work at its Ciudad Madero refinery in northern Mexico had been halted while it contains an hours-long blaze at a storage tank, but added nobody was hurt and that the installations had not been damaged.

"It was a fire in a tank, and we've been working since early morning. (The tank) had 90,00 liters of fuel. It seems it will be extinguished any moment now," said a Pemex spokesman.

"They stop (work) while they control the fire ... but there is no impact to the installations of the refinery."

The Ciudad Madero refinery in northern Tamaulipas state is the smallest of Pemex's six domestic refineries, with a total crude processing capacity of 190,000 barrels per day. (Reporting by Simon Gardner and Veronica Gomez)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐