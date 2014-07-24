UPDATE 2-Mexico's Pemex says blaze halts most work at Madero refinery

(Adds fire expected to be exinguished by Thursday, updates
number of wounded)
By Ana Isabel Martinez
MEXICO CITY, July 23 Mexican state oil company
Pemex said on Wednesday that work at most of its
Ciudad Madero refinery in northern Mexico had been halted while
it tries to contain an ongoing blaze in a storage tank.
Pemex said in a statement that the fire would likely be
extinguished by midday on Thursday as the company's emergency
personnel and firefighters from nearby cities worked together,
the company said in a statement.
"Most of the refinery plants are stopped for security," a
Pemex spokesman said earlier in a telephone interview, adding
that there was a very low risk of the fire spreading to other
parts of the refinery, located in Tamaulipas state.
Local television images showed out-of-control flames at the
site, where the blaze began during the night in a gasoline
storage tank.
Pemex said two workers suffered light burns and 21 others
were treated for dehydration and exhaustion after battling the
blaze. Around 200 people who live near the refinery had been
evacuated, the company said.
The Ciudad Madero refinery is the smallest of Pemex's six
domestic refineries, with a total crude processing capacity of
190,000 barrels per day.
