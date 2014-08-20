Mexican oil company Pemex launches post-reform corporate makeover

MEXICO CITY Aug 20 Mexico's national oil
company, Pemex, said on Wednesday it had begun a corporate
restructuring following the approval earlier this month of a
historic energy overhaul that ended Pemex's decades-long
monopoly.
The company will keep intact its highly profitable
exploration and production unit while it consolidates
poorer-performing divisions focused on natural gas, refining and
petrochemicals into a single unit that will be known as
Industrial Transformation, Pemex said in a statement.
The company will also establish three subsidiaries below the
two units. One subsidiary will offer drilling services to new
private and foreign entrants into the market, another will offer
logistical and transportation services and a third will focus on
electric power generation.
Company executives have said the new structure will boost
Pemex's flexibility and efficiency.
The statement added that the company's new board of
directors, which will include more independent members and
eliminate union-held seats, will be set by October.
Beginning early next year, Pemex will ink its first-ever
joint ventures with oil companies covering 10 blocks offering a
geological mix of oil and gas fields both onshore and offshore.
Pemex estimates that the partnerships are expected to
generate investment of about $32.3 billion.
