Mexico's Pemex sees output at blaze platform at 80 pct next week

MEXICO CITY, April 7 Mexico's Pemex has restarted production at an oil processing platform which went up in flames last week on the Gulf of Mexico, and production levels there would be at 80 percent of pre-accident levels by next week, the company said on Tuesday.

State-controlled Pemex said at the weekend it expects to meet its 2015 output target of 646,000 barrels per day (bpd) for the region where the fire that killed at least four people occurred. Three other people are still missing. (Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein; Editing by Dave Graham)