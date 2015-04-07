Mexico's Pemex sees output at blaze platform at 80 pct next week

BRIEF-Rec Silicon Q1 EBITDA in line with forecast
* Rec silicon q1 revenues $57.5 million (Reuters poll $71.2 million) vs $68.8 million in Q1 2016
MEXICO CITY, April 7 Mexico's Pemex has restarted production at an oil processing platform which went up in flames last week on the Gulf of Mexico, and production levels there would be at 80 percent of pre-accident levels by next week, the company said on Tuesday.
State-controlled Pemex said at the weekend it expects to meet its 2015 output target of 646,000 barrels per day (bpd) for the region where the fire that killed at least four people occurred. Three other people are still missing. (Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein; Editing by Dave Graham)
* Rec silicon q1 revenues $57.5 million (Reuters poll $71.2 million) vs $68.8 million in Q1 2016
May 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* NOKIAN TYRES' BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS MADE A PRINCIPAL DECISION TO INVEST IN A GREENFIELD FACTORY IN THE USA