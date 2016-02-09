UPDATE 2-Mexico's Pena Nieto axes Pemex CEO, orders cost-cuts amid oil slump

(Adds Pena Nieto confirmation, quotes, details on cabinet
shakeup)
MEXICO CITY Feb 8 Mexican President Enrique
Pena Nieto on Monday removed Emilio Lozoya, the head of ailing
state-oil firm Pemex, replacing him with the country's social
security chief whom he tasked with cutting costs amid a global
oil rout.
A close ally of Pena Nieto, Lozoya became Pemex
CEO in December 2012, overseeing the company during a momentous
energy reform that ended Pemex's decades-long monopoly over the
country's oil and gas sectors.
However, his term coincided with a sharp fall in the price
of oil, which, along with years of declining production, has led
to record losses and drastic cost-cutting measures.
"I've given instructions to the new director to make the
efficiency and profitability of all Pemex's activities his top
priority, with an emphasis on its international
competitiveness," Pena Nieto said at a press conference in
Mexico City.
"It will be necessary to adjust the cost structure, revise
the spending program and strengthen the investment processes,
making use of the new joint venture and investment schemes
provided by the energy reform."
Pemex's new boss, Jose Antonio Gonzalez, has been the
director of Mexico's Social Security Institute since 2012. Mikel
Arriola, the head of health regulator Cofepris, will replace
him, Pena Nieto said.
Mexican Finance Minster Luis Videgaray, who is said to have
had a frosty relationship with Lozoya, said on Monday that
Pemex's board would announce fresh budget cuts in the coming
days due to the slump in oil prices.
Raul Munoz, who was the head of Pemex from 2000 to 2004,
said the news may ultimately come as a relief to Lozoya, given
the turbulent position Pemex currently is in.
"Now he can breathe a bit better," he said. "(The job) is
very difficult, very difficult."
As part of a wider cabinet shakeup, Pena Nieto also
announced that Jose Narro, the former rector of the National
Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), will become health
minister, replacing Mercedes Juan.
