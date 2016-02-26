Pemex worker dies in fire at petrochemical plant in southeast Mexico

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs CEO says bank slowing moving ops into UK - BBG
* Says bank is slowing moving more operations into the UK post-Brexit - BBG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY Feb 26 A worker was killed on Friday after a fire broke out at a petrochemical plant in southeastern Mexico jointly controlled by Mexican state oil giant Pemex and chemicals maker Mexichem, Pemex said.
In a statement, Pemex said Jaime Cisneros was badly burned by the fire, which took place in the incinerator area of Petroquimica Mexicana de Vinilo (PMV) in the Gulf state of Veracruz. He died in the hospital.
The plant, which Pemex said was operating normally after the blaze, produces vinyl chloride monomer (VCM), also known as chloroethene, which is an industrial chemical used to produce plastic piping. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter and David Alire Garcia; Editing by David Gregorio)
* Says bank is slowing moving more operations into the UK post-Brexit - BBG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bny mellon reports fourth quarter earnings of $822 million or $0.77 per common share
LONDON, Jan 19 Britain's car industry is a key part of the economy and the government is looking to ensure the best possible EU market access for all of the country's important sectors, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said on Thursday.