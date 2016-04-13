Mexican government announces measures to boost Pemex finances

MEXICO CITY, April 13 Mexico's government
announced on Wednesday a series of measures to improve national
oil company Pemex's ailing finances, giving it a 73.5 billion
peso liquidity boost.
That includes a capital injection of 26.5 billion pesos and
a credit facility for a further 47 billion pesos to pay down
pension costs this year. The government said the company must
reduce its liabilities by a total 73.5 billion pesos.
Mexico's oil output has slid for 11 consecutive years while
prices have fallen about 70 percent since 2014.
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia and Veronica Gomez)