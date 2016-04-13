版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 13日 星期三 23:31 BJT

Mexican government announces measures to boost Pemex finances

MEXICO CITY, April 13 Mexico's government announced on Wednesday a series of measures to improve national oil company Pemex's ailing finances, giving it a 73.5 billion peso liquidity boost.

That includes a capital injection of 26.5 billion pesos and a credit facility for a further 47 billion pesos to pay down pension costs this year. The government said the company must reduce its liabilities by a total 73.5 billion pesos.

Mexico's oil output has slid for 11 consecutive years while prices have fallen about 70 percent since 2014. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia and Veronica Gomez)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐