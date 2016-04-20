MEDIA LINK-Pemex open to partners taking majority stakes in refineries-Bbg

April 20 Mexican state oil company Pemex could allow partners to take an operating interest and even majority stakes in some of its loss-making refineries, the company's Chief Executive Jose Antonio Gonzalez Anaya told Bloomberg TV in an interview in New York.

Pemex is open to having operators with majority stakes in upstream and downstream areas "in the entire structure" and is already in talks with some potential partners, Gonzalez Anaya said.

