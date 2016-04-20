At least 40 injured in blast at Mexico petrochemical facility

MEXICO CITY, April 20 At least 40 people were injured on Wednesday in an explosion that rocked a major petrochemical facility of Mexican national oil company Pemex, according to state emergency services.

Arturo Bermudez, head of emergency services in eastern Veracruz state, reported the tally on local television.

Pemex put the current number of injured at 30.

(Reporting by David Alire Garcia)