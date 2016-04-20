At least 40 injured in blast at Mexico petrochemical facility

BRIEF-Carolina Financial Corp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.41
* Carolina Financial Corporation reports results for fourth quarter of 2016
MEXICO CITY, April 20 At least 40 people were injured on Wednesday in an explosion that rocked a major petrochemical facility of Mexican national oil company Pemex, according to state emergency services.
Arturo Bermudez, head of emergency services in eastern Veracruz state, reported the tally on local television.
Pemex put the current number of injured at 30.
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia)
* Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results; raises dividend to $0.11 per share
* Amazon announces ninth fulfillment center in Texas; new robotics site will create 1,000-plus full-time jobs