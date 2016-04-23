Pemex raises death toll at petrochemical plant explosion to 28

COATZACOALCOS, Mexico, April 22 Mexican state
oil giant Pemex said on Friday that the death toll from a
petrochemical plant blast in the southeastern oil hub of
Coatzacoalcos had risen to 28, in the latest fatal accident to
befall the beleaguered company.
In a statement, Pemex said it had identified 25 bodies and
that three more were still unidentified. It added that 18 people
remained hospitalized. Pemex has said the accident was caused by
a leak, but has not fully explained what happened.
The oil firm said it would continue to scour the blast site,
but that progress was slow, given the scale of the damage.
The massive explosion took place on Wednesday afternoon at
the facility's chlorinate 3 plant in the Gulf state of Veracruz,
sending a black cloud of smoke hundreds of meters into the air
and giving off a powerful smell of ammonia.
The blast occurred at a vinyl petrochemical plant that is a
joint venture between Pemex's petrochemical unit and majority
owner Mexican plastic pipe maker Mexichem. Pemex
operates the larger petrochemical complex where the plant was
located, known as Pajaritos.
The plant produces some 900 tons a day of vinyl chloride
monomer, also known as chloroethene, an industrial chemical used
to produce plastic piping. The joint venture had forecast sales
of $260 million this year.
Earlier on Friday, Mexichem Chief Executive Officer Antonio
Carrillo told Reuters that the company had declared force
majeure on one internal contract in the wake of the blast.
He said Mexichem would have a better idea of the impact of
the blast on the company in the coming weeks.
In February, a fire killed a worker at the same plant, the
latest in a litany of safety disasters that have plagued Pemex.
In 2013, at least 37 people were killed by a blast at its
Mexico City headquarters, and 26 people died in a fire at a
Pemex natural gas facility in northern Mexico in September 2012.
A 2015 fire at its Abkatun Permanente platform in the
oil-rich Bay of Campeche affected oil output and cost the
company up to $780 million.
