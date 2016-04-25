REFILE-Death toll rises to 32 at petrochemical plant explosion

(Fixes typo par 3)
MEXICO CITY, April 24 Four more people have been
found dead after last week's explosion at a petrochemical plant
in southeastern Mexico, raising the death toll to 32, state oil
giant Pemex and Mexican plastic pipe maker Mexichem said in a
joint statement on Sunday.
The vinyl petrochemical plant in the Gulf coast state of
Veracruz is a joint venture between Pemex's petrochemical unit
and majority owner Mexichem.
Pemex's CEO has said that last week's blast was caused by a
leak but he did not know how the leak had happened exactly.
It was the latest in a series of fatal accidents at the
company.
(Reporting by Adriana Barrera and Luis Rojas; Writing by Joanna
Zuckerman Bernstein; Editing by Michael Perry)