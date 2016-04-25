REFILE-Death toll rises to 32 at petrochemical plant explosion

(Fixes typo par 3)

MEXICO CITY, April 24 Four more people have been found dead after last week's explosion at a petrochemical plant in southeastern Mexico, raising the death toll to 32, state oil giant Pemex and Mexican plastic pipe maker Mexichem said in a joint statement on Sunday.

The vinyl petrochemical plant in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz is a joint venture between Pemex's petrochemical unit and majority owner Mexichem.

Pemex's CEO has said that last week's blast was caused by a leak but he did not know how the leak had happened exactly.

It was the latest in a series of fatal accidents at the company.