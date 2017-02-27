版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 28日 星期二 00:12 BJT

Mexico's Pemex posts much narrower 4th-qtr loss

MEXICO CITY Feb 27 Mexico's state-owned oil company Pemex on Monday reported a narrower quarterly loss for the fourth quarter of 2016 at $1.58 billion (32.6 billion pesos), a loss more than 80 percent smaller than the year-earlier period. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐