Mexico's Pemex seeking 10 missing contractors

MEXICO CITY, Sept 8 Mexico's state oil monopoly Pemex said on Thursday it was helping search for 10 contract workers who were missing after evacuating a rig in the Gulf of Mexico because of bad weather.

The oil company said the Geokenetics employees had evacuated the rig off the coast of Tabasco state early in the afternoon.

Bad weather caused by tropical storm Nate was preventing two Pemex boats from finding the workers, the oil company said.

Pemex did not say whether production was affected as a result of the platform shutting down.

BP (BP.L) on Thursday began pulling nonessential workers from the southern Green Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico due to the storm, which was forecast to become a hurricane on Friday or Saturday, the National Hurricane Center said. [ID:nN1E7870Z1] (Reporting by Elinor Comlay, editing by Philip Barbara)