Mexico Chicontepec output seen rising 43 pct in 2012

MEXICO CITY, Oct 19 Mexican state-owned oil company Pemex [PEMEX.UL] expects output at the Chicontepec project to rise 43 percent next year, according to forecasts from its chief executive on Wednesday.

Pemex estimates Chicontepec holds almost 40 percent of Mexico's oil reserves, or 17.7 billion barrels of crude equivalent.

The company has drilled more than 2,000 wells at the geologically complicated area, where oil is trapped in tiny pockets of rock, but is only expected to produce about 70,000 barrels per day by end-2011.

"We are sure that we will end the six-year period (in 2012) producing about 100,000 barrels (per day)", Chief Executive Juan Jose Suarez told lawmakers, speaking of the Chipontepec project.

Mexico relies on oil revenues to fund around a third of its budget, meaning that slow production at expensive projects like Chicontepec, discovered more than 80 years ago, is a serious headache for the government.

A leading Mexican lawmaker whose opposition party is favored in early polls to win the 2012 presidential election has said production should be halted at Chicontepec for several years to study how to best exploit the field. [ID:nS1E78Q0V1]

Mexico's oil regulator rejected Pemex's Agua Fria-Coapechaca development plan in August, saying it is not yet ready for production as the state oil monopoly claims. The area is one of eight at the Chicontepec basin in eastern and central Mexico. [ID:nN1E77720E]

Pemex has stabilized overall production at around 2.5 million bpd after a steep decline at its largest Cantarell field. But analysts question whether the company can meet the ambitious goal laid out in its business plan to pump 2.8 million bpd by 2016. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera, writing by Cyntia Barrera Diaz;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)