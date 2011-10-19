Mexico Chicontepec output seen rising 43 pct in 2012

MEXICO CITY, Oct 19 Mexican state-owned oil
company Pemex [PEMEX.UL] expects output at the Chicontepec
project to rise 43 percent next year, according to forecasts
from its chief executive on Wednesday.
Pemex estimates Chicontepec holds almost 40 percent of
Mexico's oil reserves, or 17.7 billion barrels of crude
equivalent.
The company has drilled more than 2,000 wells at the
geologically complicated area, where oil is trapped in tiny
pockets of rock, but is only expected to produce about 70,000
barrels per day by end-2011.
"We are sure that we will end the six-year period (in 2012)
producing about 100,000 barrels (per day)", Chief Executive
Juan Jose Suarez told lawmakers, speaking of the Chipontepec
project.
Mexico relies on oil revenues to fund around a third of its
budget, meaning that slow production at expensive projects like
Chicontepec, discovered more than 80 years ago, is a serious
headache for the government.
A leading Mexican lawmaker whose opposition party is
favored in early polls to win the 2012 presidential election
has said production should be halted at Chicontepec for several
years to study how to best exploit the field. [ID:nS1E78Q0V1]
Mexico's oil regulator rejected Pemex's Agua
Fria-Coapechaca development plan in August, saying it is not
yet ready for production as the state oil monopoly claims. The
area is one of eight at the Chicontepec basin in eastern and
central Mexico. [ID:nN1E77720E]
Pemex has stabilized overall production at around 2.5
million bpd after a steep decline at its largest Cantarell
field. But analysts question whether the company can meet the
ambitious goal laid out in its business plan to pump 2.8
million bpd by 2016.
(Reporting by Adriana Barrera, writing by Cyntia Barrera
