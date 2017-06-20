版本:
Mexico's Pemex to up gasoline imports after refinery fire - source

MEXICO CITY, June 20 Mexican state oil producer Pemex will import additional gasoline after a major fire last week at its largest refinery that halted production, a company source said on Tuesday.

Pemex is still evaluating the extent of the damage from the fire at the Salina Cruz refinery in the state of Oaxaca and does not know when production will resume, said the source. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez in Mexico City)
