Mexico's Pemex oil output down slightly in December, exports up

MEXICO CITY Jan 30 Mexico's state-run oil company Pemex said on Friday its crude oil production fell 0.4 percent in December from the previous month at 2.353 million barrels per day (bpd), the lowest monthly figure on record.

Crude export volumes in December were up 0.6 percent from November at 1.24 million bpd, Pemex said.

Energy Ministry output records date to January 1990. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera)